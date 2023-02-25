Colombian courier company Inter Rapidísimo has continued its partnership with FIFA after signing on to become an official supporter of this year's Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Inter Rapidísimo became the first Colombian company to be named as an official regional supporter of the FIFA World Cup as it served in the capacity for Qatar 2022.

It is celebrating 35 years of business in 2023 and is set to benefit from stadium advertising, as well as the use of official archive content and designations.

"Last year, we welcomed Inter Rapidísimo to the FIFA family and we are delighted to extend the association until the Women's World Cup of FIFA in Australia and New Zealand," said FIFA's head of association sales Luis Rodríguez.

"It will be a truly historic celebration of football, and we are looking forward to partnering with Inter Rapidísimo again."

The company is already active in supporting women's football in Colombia as it works frequently with national team players such as Linda Caicedo, Lady Andrade, and Tatiana Ariza Díaz.

Inter Rapidísimo will be continuing a relationship which started at last year's FIFA World Cup in Qatar ©Inter Rapidísimo

The Women's World Cup is scheduled to take place from July 20 to August 20 in the Antipodean countries.

Colombia has been drawn into Group H with Germany, Morocco and South Korea after reaching the final of last year’s Copa America Femenina to qualify.