Officials want Francophone Games to be more like Commonwealth Games

The Association of Francophone National Olympic Committees (AFCNO) President Abakar Djermar has predicted that success for the 2023 Francophone Games in Kinshasa this July could help them achieve a profile similar to the Commonwealth Games.

The Games which are due to open on July 28, are the first to be organised in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), a nation of 96 million which is most highly populated French-speaking country on the continent.

The Francophone Games were first held in Morocco in 1989, compared to the Commonwealth Games which first took place at Hamilton in Canada in 1930.

Djermar is confident that the gap between the two events is narrowing.

“I believe the time has come to give them a new impetus," Djermar told Francjeux in an interview.

"Today, the gap remains very significant between the Games of La Francophonie and the Commonwealth Games, particularly in terms of partnership, visibility and communication, but also attractiveness for the athletes, this gap can be partly filled in the years to come.

"After the Francophone Games, the DRC can see further, it can position itself to host the African Games or the African Youth Games.

“It can project itself over the next four or eight years, keep the impetus of the Games of La Francophonie, and seek to make its efforts and expenses profitable over two or three successive events."

A group of 55 French-speaking countries and territories are eligible to take part in the Francophone Games ©Getty Images

The Games were originally scheduled for 2021 but have twice been postponed as a result of COVID-19 and are now scheduled to open a year from the Olympic Games in Paris.

"On the sporting level, they represent an important step on the road to the Paris 2024," Djermar told Francjeux.

"They will allow us to carry out a technical analysis of our athletes and our teams in view of the Paris 2024 Games.

"For this, we will need strong participation especially from African countries, and a set of good performances."

A total of 55 countries and territories are eligible to compete in the Games.

Djermar’s own country Chad are expected to send a team of around 30 to 40 athletes.

"The event is strongly politically supported by the Government, as it is in the vast majority of African countries," Djermar admitted.

"Support for the Games of La Francophonie will not be denied this year, especially since the event takes place in Africa."

Association of Francophone National Olympic Committees President Abakar Djermar hopes that a successful event this year will help the Games continue to grow ©Getty Images

Plans are also in place for the International Francophone Organisation (OIF) to meet AFCNO and the CONFEJES (Conference of Sports Ministers of the French-Speaking World) to encourage participation.

"After the 2023 edition, I hope that we can work together, the OIF, the CONFEJES and ourselves, to put in place a mechanism that allows young athletes who have revealed themselves through their performances to be able to move forward. and continue their journey to the highest level," Djermar told Francjeux.

"It will be an opportunity to affirm a more dynamic partnership and we wish to be more involved in the promotion and development of sport within the French-speaking world."