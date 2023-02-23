Viner denies militaristic component in Defender of the Fatherland Day show

Russian Rhythmic Gymnastics Federation President Irina Viner has denied that the gala show she directed for Defender of the Fatherland Day had a militaristic component involving athletes.

The holiday celebrates people who are serving or were serving the Russian Armed Forces and coincided he first anniversary on February 24 of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Viner claimed that the display was just a tribute to those who have lost their lives fighting for Russia and had nothing to do with events in Ukraine.

Video footage had emerged on social media of Viner directing members of the parade at the Irina Viner-Usmanova Gymnastics Palace In Russian capital Moscow.

The video showed men and women dressed in military uniform marching to the song "Stalin Gave the Order",

The show also saw performances from the Russian rhythmic gymnastics team and the Kvatro group.

The display was also attended by Olympic silver medallist Dina Averina, five-time world champion Arina Averina, and European champion Lala Kramarenko.

The Russian rhythmic gymnastics team took part in the Defender of the Fatherland Day celebrations at the Irina Viner-Usmanova Gymnastics Palace in Moscow ©Vkontakte

"Stalingrad was recaptured with the name of Stalin, so this name still remained in our memory," Viner told Russia's official state news agency TASS.

"And what kind of militarism could be seen in today's concert?

"Last year a concert was held on the same day, and then there was no SVO (special military operation) yet, we just celebrated the day Defenders of the Fatherland, as now.

"Past defenders, starting with [Alexander] Suvorov, [Mikhail] Kutuzov and the Russian princes who smashed the Polovtsy, and ending with those whom we honoured today."

Viner accused insidethegames of being "fakes" for reporting on the event.

“They even turned to the international federation for comments on the fact that Viner was in command of the parade to the song “'Artillerymen, Stalin gave the order,'" she told TASS.

"Yes, he gave the order.

"For our mothers, for our Motherland!

"You saw how the children sing it, and I am very pleased,"

Irina Viner, right, is believed to be a close friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, who introduced him to his mistress Alina Kabaeva ©The Kremlin

Uzbek-born Viner is considered one of the most successful rhythmic gymnastics coaches of all-time having trained the likes of Russian Olympic champions Evgeniya Kanaeva, Alina Kabaeva and Yulia Barsukova.

She is alleged to have introduced Russian President Vladimir Putin to Kabaeva, leading to her becoming his mistress and they have reportedly had children together.

Viner was married to Uzbek-born Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov for 30 years before their divorce in May last year.

Usmanov agreed to step aside as President of the International Fencing Federation following the European Union's decision to impose economic sanctions on him over Russia's military assault on Ukraine.

The 69-year-old businessman has also been sanctioned by the United States and the United Kingdom.