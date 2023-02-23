Newly elected Executive Committee members of the Lesotho National Olympic Committee (LNOC) joined a virtual orientation where the strategic objective "ensuring stakeholders support and loyalty" was discussed, as suggested by the Olympic Solidarity.

The virtual orientation will have two sessions, with the second of these due to take place on Sunday (February 26).

Eight national sports federations attended the first session, including the Lesotho Weightlifting Federation, Federation of Cycling Lesotho, Lesotho Table Tennis Association, Federation of Lesotho Rugby, Lesotho Football Association, Lesotho Golf Union, Federation of Gymnastics Lesotho and Equestrian Association Lesotho.

The LNOC were part of Olympic Committees who boycotted the 1976 Olympics due to the refusal of the IOC to ban New Zealand after their union tour of South Africa ©Getty Images

The second session will also involve eight federations, comprising of the Lesotho Baseball & Softball Association, Lesotho Cricket Association, Federation of Dance Sport Lesotho, Lesotho Cue Sport Federation, Chess Federation Lesotho, Lesotho Primary School Sports Association, Lesotho Institute Sports Association and the Lesotho Universities and Colleges Association.

Along with the strategic objectives, the LNOC also provided content on ongoing sports topics, such as anti-doping, gender equality, safeguarding, dispute management and many more.