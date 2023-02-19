The International Federation for Kun Khmer (KKIF), the Cambodian combat sport, is working with its National Olympic Committee (NOCC) to seek International Olympic Committee (IOC) recognition.

A total of 75 nations need to become members of the KKIF for it to secure IOC recognition, and only 25 more are needed in order to guarantee a sport that is an integral part of the country’s heritage.

Vath Chamroeun, the NOCC secretary general, claimed Cambodia has a clear plan to achieve the goal.

"Our goal is to attract the support of more than 75 countries," he told The Phnom Penh Post.

"As soon as the traditional sport of any country has more than 75 member nations, it is officially recognised.

"We have a very clear goal, and a strategy to achieve it.

"I believe we will be successful."

Cambodia claims that Kun Khmer is the spiritual founding martial art of kickboxing, which Thailand disputes ©KKIF

A row over the name of the kickboxing competition at this year's Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Cambodia erupted earlier this month after Thailand announced they were boycotting the sport there because local organisers are using the local name Kun Khmer rather than Muay Thai.

Although Muay Thai has already been recognised by the IOC, Chamroeun believed the recent debate on the origins of the two sports had encouraged more nations to look into the claims that Kun Khmer originated in Cambodia.

He claimed that in the month, since the debate began attracting publicity, more than 20 new nations had formed Kun Khmer federations.

"During this verbal clash, many international media outlets reported the results of research by well-known historians in Hong Kong, as well as the UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) World Martial Arts Commission," Chamroeun said.

"Kun Lbokator was added to UNESCO’s intangible cultural heritage list last year, and to be added to this list means extensive independent research was carried out."

Meam Ra, President of the KKIF, claimed, that despite pressure from the International Federation of Muaythai Associations (IFMA), the governing body would have no problems attracting the required number of members.

"We are slowly taking the steps we need to earn the IOC recognition that Kun Khmer deserves," Ra said.

"Despite pressure from the IFMA, most of our new members conducted their own research and reached the conclusion that Kun Khmer pre-dates Muay Thai.

"That is why they have come to us.

“We do not want to create any confrontation.

"We want to be good neighbours, but we are not responsible for what the IFMA chooses to do.

"Perhaps they should practise their sport and we will practise ours.

"It doesn’t have to be a competition.

"Kun Khmer is not trying to dominate the Thai version, so Muay Thai should not try to dominate Kun Khmer."





Kun Lbokator was added to UNESCO’s intangible cultural heritage list last year ©UNESCO

Chamroeun, who is also the secretary-general of the Cambodia SEA Games Organising Committee (CAMSOC), agreed with his sentiments.





"We want nothing but harmony and have no intention of creating any kind of ethnic conflict," he said.

"These are modern times, and we all want peace."

Chamroeun added that Cambodia had decided to organise the World Kun Khmer Championship every year.

"We will host the initial competitions, but expect our member countries to participate soon," he said.

"Even though the federation was only formed last year, the spirit of Kun Khmer is in the souls of the Cambodian people, so I have every confidence we will succeed."