IOC member Thohir elected new President of Indonesian FA after stadium tragedy

International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Erick Thohir, a leading Indonesian politician and former Inter Milan owner, has been elected as head of the national Football Association (PSSI) amid hopes for “total reform”.

Thohir takes up his appointment four months after the disaster at Kanjuruhan Stadium in East Java province that killed 135 and three months before Indonesia is due to host the FIFA under-20 World Cup in May.

Thohir replaces previous chairman Mochamad Iriawan, a former Jakarta police chief criticised in the wake of the Kanjuruhan tragedy

An investigation into the disaster called for Iriawan to step down, but he refused.

Thohir, 52, is Minister for State-owned Enterprises and ran President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's 2019 re-election campaign.

Speaking to media about the appointment, President Widodo said the Government hoped that Thohir would bring “total reform” to Indonesian football.

Criminal charges have been brought against officers and civilians after a stampede at a domestic football match in Indonesia which killed 131 people ©Getty Images

Thohir, an IOC member since 2019, defeated his challenger, LaNyalla Mattalitti, by 64 votes to 22 at the PSSI Extraordinary Congress in Jakarta.

Widodo added that the government had not played any role in the election of Thohir.

Thohir, elected as an IOC member is the founder of media company Mahaka Group, which prints newspapers and magazines, and operates regional television and radio stations.

He has previously owned United States team DC United, and has had a stake in the National Basketball Association team the Philadelphia 76ers.

Thohir is also joint owner of English football team Oxford United, along with fellow Indonesian businessman Anindya Bakrie; joint owner of Indonesian Liga 1 team Persis Solo, along with one of President Jokowi’s sons; the owner of Indonesian basketball team Satria Muda; and the President of the Southeast Asian Basketball Association.

Erick Thohir is a previous owner of Serie A club Inter Milan ©Getty Images

Thohir has previously been an International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Board member, Chef de Mission for the Indonesia team at the 2012 Olympics in London and chair of Indonesia’s National Olympic Committee.

Oxford United have congratulated Thohir on his appointment.

United’s chief executive Tim Williams said: “It’s great news for Erick and fantastic for our club to have such a well-respected football leader as our joint owner.

“He remains committed to bringing success to Oxford United and we look forward to seeing him here for a game again soon."