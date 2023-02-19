State Duma Committee chair calls for UEFA to investigate brawl between Russian and Ukrainian teams at Turkish hotel

The chair of Russia’s State Duma Committee on Physical Culture and Sports, Dmitry Svishchev, has called upon UEFA to investigate the fight that took place last week between Russian and Ukrainian football teams staying at a hotel in Turkey after the earthquake.

Commenting upon UEFA fining the Ukrainian Futsal Association €20,000 (£17,800/$21,500) for provocative, offensive and prohibited chants during their 2022 European Championship semi-final against Russia, Svishchev told Russia's official state news agency TASS: "UEFA has correctly punished the Ukrainian Futsal Association.

"It is necessary to show integrity and impartiality, and violators must be punished.

"Now UEFA needs to deal with what happened in Turkey, find the instigators and punish them."

Як козаки москалів ганяли! Або Минай щимить російський Шинник 🔥🔥🔥🔥 Це частинка гарячих розбірок у Туреччині. pic.twitter.com/rOA6GwAECp — Роман Бебех (@roman_bebekh) February 14, 2023

Meanwhile Sergey Kulakov, the general director of the Russian team involved, second division side Shinnik Yaroslavl, has said the club is putting in a claim against the Royal Seginus Hotel in Antalya following the brawl in a hotel corridor with players of FC Minaj.

TASS reports that the hotel admitted that they did not inform the Russian and Ukrainian clubs that they were booked into the same location.

On February 15 Kulakov told TASS that the club's management would be contacting the hotel to clarify this circumstance.

The two sides were subsequently hosted at different hotels.

Kulakov added that no member of the Shinnik team had suffered significant injury.

Meanwhile the Shinnik squad has been training at its camp in Turkey before the resumption of its league matches today.