FIS Freestyle Ski, Snowboard and Freeski World Championships coming to Georgia for first time

Following a fragmented 2021 event, the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) Freestyle Ski, Snowboard and Freeski World Championships are back to one location, with Bakuriani set to stage the event from tomorrow until March 5.

Bakuriani is due to become the first Georgian host of the event and is expecting to welcome around 700 athletes from more than 40 nations.

The 2021 edition was left disjointed by COVID-19 as it took place in Kazakhstan's Almaty, Aspen in the United States, and Idre in Sweden.

Bakuriani 2023 will be split between two main venues located just 15 minutes apart.

Slopestyle, big air, halfpipe, parallel and cross competitions are scheduled to take place at Didveli resort while the Kokhta ski area is hosting the moguls and aerials contests.

Team aerials is the first medal event scheduled, with athletes taking to the slopes in tomorrow's sole event.

There is guaranteed to be a different gold medal-winning team that in the last edition.

Competing as the Russian Ski Federation, Liubov Nikitina, Pavel Krotov, Maxim Burov sealed victory but will not feature in Georgia due to the ban in response to the war in Ukraine.

It is the first of 16 titles to be won in the skiing disciplines, with a further 14 are available in snowboarding.

The latter will also begin tomorrow with the men's and women's parallel giant slalom.

This is followed by the parallel slalom on February 21 and the mixed team parallel slalom the following day.

Men's and women’s ski cross individual finals are set to take place on February 24 followed by the team event.

The men's and women's moguls singles are then due February 25 before snowboard's slopestyle finals have been slated for February 27.

Finals day for halfpipe and snowboard cross should ensure a busy programme on March 3.

This will be followed by the snowboard cross team event on March 4.

On the same day, freeski halfpipe finals are also scheduled.

The Championships are scheduled come to a close with freeski big air finals on the morning of March 5, followed in the afternoon by the last of 14 snowboard titles with men’s and women’s big air.