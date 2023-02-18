Ghanaian footballer and former Premier League player Christian Atsu has been found dead under the wreck of his home almost two weeks after a devastating 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and Syria.

The 31-year-old had been missing since the February 6 disaster caused the collapse of his apartment in Hatay where he played for Süper Lig side Hatayspor.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce to all well wishers that sadly Christian Atsu's body was recovered this morning," Atsu's agent Nana Sechere confirmed on Twitter.

"My deepest condolences go to his family and loved ones.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their prayers and support.

"I ask that whilst we make the necessary arrangements, that everyone would please respect the privacy of the family during this very difficult time."

Hatayspor vice-president Mustafa Özat initially reported that Atsu had been rescued with injuries the day after the earthquake.

That was discounted the following day by Sechere, who said his whereabouts remained unknown.

Atsu's "exact room location", two pairs of his shoes, and his mobile phone were found in the debris of the building where still missing Hatayspor sporting director Taner Savut lives.

Atsu won 65 caps for Ghana in which he scored nine goals and played at the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

He was named player of the tournament at the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations where the Black Stars finished as runners-up.

The majority of the wingers club appearances in the Premier League came for Newcastle United.

He featured 121 times for the Premier League side over a five-year period.

At least 40,000 people are known to have died because of the 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria ©Getty Images

Atsu leaves behind his wife Marie-Claire Rupio Atsu and their three children.

"We are profoundly saddened to learn that Christian Atsu has tragically lost his life in Turkey's devastating earthquakes," read a post on the Newcastle United Twitter account.

"A talented player and a special person, he will always be fondly remembered by our players, staff and supporters."

At least 40,000 people are known to have died as a result of the earthquake.