Public broadcaster RTVE are being urged by the Spanish Paralympic Committee (CPE) to secure the rights to televise next year’s Paralympics in Paris.

According to Sport Business, CPE President Miguel Carballeda has implored the Spanish television and radio company to broadcast the Games having done so at Tokyo 2020.

The call comes after Carballeda said that the CPE failed in its attempts to acquire the broadcasting rights for Paris 2024.

Carballeda underlined the importance of next year’s Paralympics, insisting it was an event that Spanish people "cannot miss" and would help to raise awareness of people with disabilities across the country.

Spain achieved nine golds, 15 silvers and 12 bronzes at Tokyo 2020 - five more medals than they claimed at Rio 2016.

RTVE provided coverage of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics ©Getty Images

Cyclists Alfronso Cabello and Sergio Garrote Muñoz and swimmers Michelle Alonso Morales and Marta Fernández Infante were among Spain’s gold medallists in the Japanese capital.

Marketing company Infront holds the European media rights for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games after securing a deal with the International Paralympic Committee in July 2021.

Infront replaced the European Broadcasting Union which had managed the rights for the Paralympics since Sochi 2014.

The IPC’s agreement with Infront covers 51 European territories, excluding France, for Paris 2024.