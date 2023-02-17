The former President of a Japanese advertising agency has admitted in court that he bribed Tokyo 2020 Executive Board member Haruyuki Takahashi.

Shinichi Ueno, the head of ADK Holdings, accepted on the opening day of the trial that he paid around ¥14 million (£87,000/$104,000/€98,000) to Takahashi, according to Japanese press agency Kyodo News.

Takahashi, who had influence over marketing and advertising decisions, has already been indicted four times for allegedly accepting bribes.

The 78-year-old was an executive of Dentsu, the biggest advertising agency in Japan which had a deal with Tokyo 2020 to find sponsors.

ADK Holdings was eventually selected by Dentsu as a marketing agency for Park24 Co, it has been reported, which then signed an Olympic sponsorship deal.

The money was sent between November 2019 and January 2022 to a consulting firm headed by Takahashi, the court heard.

Ueno was arrested in October and initially denied the allegations against him, although he did resign as ADK Holdings President.

He is said to have admitted the charge in January, which led to him being released on bail.

According to Kyodo News, prosecutors have alleged that he was "feeling desperate" due to not being able to conclude a sponsorship contract.

The 69-year-old is then said to have asked Takahashi for help when dining with him.

Tokyo 2020 Executive Bord member Haruyuki Takahashi is accused of accepting bribes linked to contracts for the Olympic and Paralympic Games ©Getty Images

Bribery scandals have left a huge black mark against Tokyo 2020, which was held a year later than planned in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A total of 15 people have been indicted in all, including the former chairman of outfit provider Aoki Holdings, Hironori Aoki.

The 84-year-old admitted a charge alongside two others in December and prosecutors have asked for 30 months in jail.

Other companies indicted include programme publisher Kadokawa and mascot maker Sun Arrow.

The series of cases has damaged Sapporo's interest in bringing the Winter Olympics and Paralympics to Japan in 2030, with their bid now officially paused.

Local support has slumped and the International Olympic Committee will be naturally wary about selecting Japan under such circumstances.

Sapporo was once considered the favourite for the Games, in a race which also includes Salt Lake City, Vancouver and Sweden.

In Japan, trials continue even if someone admits they are guilty.

Rulings in the bribery cases are expected on April 21.