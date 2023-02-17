Charity organisation Level Playing Field (LPF) is set to write to organisers of the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris to raise concerns about the safety of disabled visitors following the report into last year's UEFA Champions League final in the French capital.

The independent report into events at the Stade de France, which is due to host athletics, rugby sevens and the Closing Ceremony during the Olympics at Paris 2024, found that UEFA should "bear primary responsibility for failures which almost led to disaster."

Level Playing Field represents disabled sports fans in England and Wales and is also planning to write to the organisers of this year's Rugby World Cup, with the Stade de France due to hold the final.

"Like any situation where a negative experience happens, there is rightly a fear will it happen again," said Level Playing Field chief executive Owain Davies, as reported by Disability News Service.

He revealed that LPF will urge the organisers of both events to "learn from the unfortunate events in May 2022".

The independent review into the final between Liverpool and Real Madrid cleared the English club's fans of responsibility after they had been blamed for the dangerous levels of congestion by UEFA.

Level Playing Field is set to demand better conditions for disabled fans at Paris 2024 ©Level Playing Field

French police used tear gas and pepper spray on locals and football supporters near the ground, and "failed to protect supporters from widespread street violence in the vicinity of the stadium", the review stated.

The Liverpool Disabled Supporters Association (LDSA) voiced concerns about a lack of signage about accessible gates and priority lane which meant they had to join regular queues at the turnstiles.

There were also multiple reports of stewards not being aware of accessible service at the stadium.

"In my opinion, it was only thanks to the restraint and actions shown by supporters… that a major disaster and probably a death were averted," said LDSA chair Ted Morris.

"No one in authority helped our disabled supporters."