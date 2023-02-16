More than 300 refugee athletes set for taekwondo's Hope and Dreams Sports Festival

More than 300 refugee athletes are due to compete at the second edition of World Taekwondo's Hope and Dreams Sports Festival later this month.

The three-day event at the Azraq Refugee Camp in Jordan will take place from February 25 to 27.

It will follow the inaugural edition last year which saw athletes from Azraq, the Zaatari Refugee Camp and capital city Amman compete.

Azraq is home to the Taekwondo Humanitarian Foundation's (THF) flagship academy, which teaches the sport to people who have fled the war in neighbouring Syria.

World Taekwondo is hoping to expand the Hopes and Dreams event this year with collaboration from other sports which have signed Memorandums of Understanding with the THF.

The first Hopes and Dreams event took place last year ©World Taekwondo

These include judo, wrestling, baseball and basketball.

As well as competing in tournaments, the refugee athletes will also watch exhibitions of the various sports.

World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue will attend the event personally, which is taking place as the organisation celebrates its 50th anniversary.