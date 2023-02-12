Eaton first athlete to win street and park skateboarding golds at World Championships

American Jagger Eaton became the first athlete to win a world title in both Olympic disciplines at the World Park Skateboarding Championships in Sharjah, with Britain's Sky Brown finishing on top of the women's podium.

Eaton was crowned street world champion in 2021, the same year he won an Olympic bronze in the discipline at Tokyo 2020.

He had to settle for sixth at the World Street Skateboarding Championships in the United Arab Emirates city, but earned victory in the men's park event with a sensational third run.

He scored 93.00 after landing a flip nose blunt and blunt flip out to move ahead of Brazil's Augusto Akio, the top ranked qualifier from yesterday's semi-final who scored 92.00 in the decider at the Aljada Skate Park.

Another Brazilian in Olympic park silver medallist Pedro Barros placed third with 90.00, with Australian Kieran Woolley narrowly missing out on a medal with 89.50.

Olympic champion Keegan Palmer of Australia was second in the semi-finals, but ranked eighth in the final after taking early falls on all three runs and scoring just 21.00.

Park Olympic bronze medallist Brown won her first World Championships gold at the age of 14.

Britain's Sky Brown earned her first World Championships gold in Sharjah ©Getty Images

A sublime second run, including a kickflip Indy and finishing with a frontside 540, earned 89.63, and she bettered it with a 90.83 on her third.

Brown triumphed by more than four points over Olympic silver medallist Kokona Hiraki of Japan, who notched 86.66.

Hiraki's compatriot and Olympic champion Sakura Yosozumi scored just 67.83 on her first run and fell on her second, but notched 85.15 on her third to climb into the final podium position.

Another Japanese athlete in Hinano Kusaki looked set to challenge Brown on her final run, but fell and had to settle for fourth place with her 84.50 on her first effort.

Runs automatically ended in the semi-finals and finals if a skater fell, with a best-of-three, 45 seconds per run format used.

The Street and Park World Championships formed a key qualifier for Paris 2024, particularly in the park discipline in which events had not previously been held.

Skateboarding is set for its second Olympic appearance after its debut at Tokyo 2020.