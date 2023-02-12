Former sprint hurdler Kyle Vander-Kuyp has chaired the Commonwealth Games Australia's first meeting of the advisory group for the Reconciliation Action Plan established last year to assist in the recognition and inclusion of Aboriginal communities in its everyday activities.

Vander-Kuyp, 51, who won Commonwealth silver in the 4x100 metres relay at the 1994 Games in Victoria, Canada, is an Indigenous Australian of the Worimi and Yuin tribe who was adopted by Pat and Ben Vander-Kuyp at five weeks old.

"It’s fantastic to be here today to have our first Reconciliation Action Plan Advisory Group (RAPAG) meeting, working off the RAP that was launched last year and all the great leadership and inclusion that was shown in Birmingham too," Vander-Kuyp said.

Kyle Vander-Kuyp, second left, chair of the Reconciliation Action Plan Advisory Group, pictured after its first meeting with fellow members Katie Sigsworth, left, Karen Milward and Craig Williams ©CGA

"I’m very excited to be chairing the committee, and I feel honoured and privileged to be part of a great line-up of Indigenous leaders and Commonwealth Games Australia leaders."

Vander-Kuyp, who competed at four Commonwealth Games and holds the national 110m hurdles record of 13.29, is joined by Katie Sigsworth, who won rhythmic gymnastics silver at the 1994 Commonwealth Games, Cassie Woods (nee McCall), the New Delhi 2010 Commonwealth bronze medallist in compound archery and 1994 Commonwealth marathon champion and three-time Australian team Chef de Mission Steve Moneghetti.

CGA Board member Jayne Ferguson and independent advisors Karen Milward and Craig Williams are also in the group, as are Travis Couch, formerly manager of executive operations at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games, and Dean Heta, recently appointed to the First Peoples Engagement Branch of the Victoria 2026 Organising Committee.