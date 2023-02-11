The Milan Cortina 2026 Foundation has signed a deal with Herbalife Nutrition Italia, who will be strategic partners for the next Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.

"Herbalife Nutrition Italia will support the Organising Committee of the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Games in a complex, fundamental and strategic project for all of Italy," a Milan Cortina statement said.

"It is a partnership between the largest event that our nation will host in the coming years and the global wellness company which, since the 1980s, has been at the forefront of promoting a healthy life based on high quality nutritional products and regular activity physics."

Giovanni Malagò, President of the Milan Cortina 2026 Foundation, left, Rebecca Varoli Piazza, country director of Herbalife Nutrition Italia, centre, and Andrea Varnier, chief executive of the Milan Cortina 2026 Foundation announce a new sponsorship deal for the Games ©Milan Cortina 2026

Rebecca Varoli Piazza, country director of Herbalife Nutrition Italia, commented: "It is a source of great pride for us not only to continue to be close to the Italian team with our products for sports supplementation but also to be part of the most important sporting event in the world."

Giovanni Malagò, President of the Milan Cortina 2026 Foundation and Italian National Olympic Committee (CONI), added: "We are happy that Herbalife Nutrition Italia, which has always been at the side of sportsmen and already part of the Italian National Olympic Committee family, has decided to support the Milan Organizing Committee Cortina 2026 by embracing the ambitious challenge of organizing a memorable edition of the Games."

Andrea Varnier, chief executive of the Milan Cortina 2026 Foundation, said: "It is truly a pleasure to welcome Herbalife Nutrition Italia to the family of partners of Milano Cortina 2026, which has always expressed its passion for sport and the sharing of Olympic and Paralympic values with its DNA."