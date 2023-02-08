The Swedish Olympic Committee (SOC) has started "a preliminary study" to analyse the potential of staging the 2030 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.

"The preliminary study will show how the Olympics can be shaped based on Sweden's context," SOC Acting President Anders Larsson said.

"We already have pretty much all the arenas required to stage the biggest winter games."

Sapporo in Japan, Salt Lake City in the United States, Vancouver in Canada are also exploring options to stage the Games in seven years.

However, all bids so far are facing some problem or the other.

The Nordic nation has entered the race after a meeting with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) last month.

