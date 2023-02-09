Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees (CANOC) President Keith Joseph has met with Bahamian Prime Minister Phillip Davis during a visit to Nassau.

The Bahamas' Sports Minister Mario Bowleg was also in attendance as talks centred around the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), of which Davis is chairman.

Joseph pushed for the organisation for a broad discussion on the role of sport in national and regional development.

He suggested that it could take place as soon as this week when the CARICOM heads will be hosted in Nassau, capital city of the Bahamas.

"The Bahamas stands as an enviable nation that continues to lead our Caribbean in commitment to sport as a vehicle for national development," said Joseph.

CANOC President met with the Bahamas' Prime Minister and Sports Minister as part of a visit to Nassau ©CANOC

"This template can be shared across the Caribbean, spawning greater interest in the fundamental ethos of Nelson Mandela in respect of the role of sport in society.

"It is my firm belief that CANOC must play a major advocacy role in marketing what must be our own commitment to realising, through all of our activities and programmes, the ideal that sport can bring the peoples of the Caribbean together in unity, peace and social justice for all, yielding genuine development."

Joseph's aims for the discussion was made based on the "role of athletics in establishing and sustaining the several Caribbean countries".

He says the sport made multiple nations stand out on the global stage and it could be used as the foundation to develop a region-wide sport tourism policy.