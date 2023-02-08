Russian flag flying as seven boxers close in on gold medals at IBA event in Marrakesh

Seven Russian boxers have moved within one victory of gold at the International Boxing Association's (IBA) World Boxing Tour Golden Belt Series in Moroccan city Marrakesh.

It is the first time athletes from Russia have been able to compete under the national flag since the nation was sanctioned in 2019 over the state-sponsored doping scandal.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is exploring a proposal for Russians and Belarusians to take part in Asian qualifying events for Paris 2024 but is insisting national symbols would remain banned due to the war in Ukraine.

The IBA lifted a ban on boxers from Russia and Belarus last October competing under their own flag despite the IOC's recommendations.

Russia's anthem is also set to be played should boxers capture gold at the World Boxing Tour event in Marrakesh this week.





Edmond Khudoian needs to defeat home fighter Hamza Essadi to seal the men's under-48 kilograms title after seeing off Spaniard Rafael Serrano.

Tarkhan Idigov is closing in one capturing men’s under-67kg gold after overcoming Haiti's Jackson Howard in the semi-finals.

Pavel Sosulin defeated David Tsham of the Democratic Republic of the Congo to advance to the men's under-75kg final.

There has also been success for Russia in the women's tournament with Ekaterina Paltceva beating Spaniard Laura Fernandez to progress to the under-50kg gold-medal bout.

Italy's Assunta Canfora came unstuck against Nataliya Sychudova who will now face Kazakhstan’s Aida Abikeyeva for under-63kg gold.

There were also semi-final victories for Russians Anastasiia Demurchian and Saltanat Medenova in the respective under-70kg and under-81kg categories.

They both defeated Kazakh opposition with Demurchian downing Madina Nurshaeva and Medenova beating Fariza Sholtai.

Russia are set for further medals with Lyudmila Vorontsova, Gabil Mammadov, Vasily Egorov, Eduard Savvin and Imam Khataev making the semi-finals of their respective divisions.





A new IBA ranking system has swung into action this week with the introduction of seeds for the first time at the Golden Belt Series in Marrakesh.

Boxers who perform well in the Moroccan city will strength their positions in the rankings which are being used to decide the seeds on the World Boxing Tour and World Championships.

The IBA released the new ranking system in October 2022 but the Golden Belt Series is the first elite competition where seeds have been allocated from it.

Gold medal winners in Marrakesh will receive 900 points, with silver and bronze medallists securing 700 and 500 points respectively.

"There is no doubt that the introduction of seeds at IBA events such as this World Boxing Tour Golden Belt Series competition in Marrakesh is good news for the sport, whether you are in the ring or watching the action," said Marko Petric, head of sport for IBA.

"We want to encourage athletes to perform well across the season so their route to event finals becomes easier, but we also want to ensure a balanced competition where fans get to see the best boxers in the medal clashes.

"This new system establishes an exciting season-long narrative for competitors and fans whilst ensuring elite boxers rise to the top and are rewarded for their efforts."