O'Neill concedes that Paris 2024 is likely to be his last competition

Double world champion Shane O'Neill has admitted that the Paris 2024 Olympic Games will likely be the last skateboarding event he ever competes in.

The 33-year-old Australian broke his ribs at the World Championships in qualifying for Tokyo 2020 which meant he could not perform to his best.

He finished 16th in the preliminary heats and therefore did not compete in the finals.

A planned shift in focus is set to result in him having less time to skate competitively, although he has confirmed that he will be in the French capital.

"I'll probably slow down on the contests after Paris and just film from then on," O'Neill said.

"I have a few businesses, I have a daughter and I have all these things going on.

"So I'm trying to just manage time and yeah, just enjoy life as well.

"I want to spend the rest of my career making more videos and doing everything like that.

Shane O'Neill injured himself in qualifying for Tokyo 2020 and finished 16th in the preliminary heats as a result ©Getty Images

"At this current state there are so many events and so many things to do, tours and 15 contests a year or more now, so I have to kind of give up on that."

O'Neill has nine Street league Skateboard podiums to his name as well as street gold medals at the 2022 and 2016 World Championships and a silver in the discipline in 2017.

"I will be in Paris," he said.

"I'll be there.

"It's something different and it’s something new that we had never done before the last Olympics.

"It's still a new thing, all of us are kind of spread around the world, and it’s just different but it's cool."

Even as O'Neill begins to phase himself out of the international scene, Australia is still in a good position to succeed in future events.

The country boasts the likes of Olympic park champion Keegan Palmer, Tommy Fynn, and rising star Chloe Covell.