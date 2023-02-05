The International Ski Mountaineering Federation (ISMF) Council has approved full membership status for the Ukrainian Mountaineering and Climbing Federation so that their athletes can be ranked in official competitions during the 2022-23 season.

The Ukrainian federation applied for the provisional membership in March 2022 and their approved status is now due to be ratified in the Plenary Assembly that will take place next October.

The Council also accepted the Armenian Ski Mountaineers' Association application for full membership, which will also be up for ratification at the Assembly.

Following meetings with the International Olympic Committee, the Council discussed the development plans for ISMF and reviewed the implementation of the first events to have been funded by some National Federations and the Olympic Solidarity Commission, which seeks to support upcoming athletes from different countries.

The International Ski Mountaineering Federation, whose President is Switzerland's Regula Meier, has voted to approve membership for Ukraine and Armenia ©Getty Images

The Council completed a comprehensive review of the World Cups already held this season and discussed plans for upcoming events, seeking to further enhance the visibility of both events and athletes.

It was also approved to have a separated Masters license starting from next season.

Founded in 2007 and based in Lausanne, the ISMF is the global governing body for ski mountaineering competitions and includes 44 national mountaineering or ski sports federations in Europe, Asia, Oceania and the Americas.

Since 2016, the organisation has been officially recognised by the IOC.

Its main goals are the promotion, regulation and development of the ski mountaineering worldwide.

Ski mountaineering was a medal sport at the 2020 Youth Olympic Games in Lausanne and has recently been included in the programme of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Games.