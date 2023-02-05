The World Triathlon Multisport Championships will take place in Australia for the first time when the 2024 edition is held at Townsville in North Queensland from August 15 to 25, organisers have announced.

The event will include 19 World Championship races across five different levels of athletes, including age group, Para-triathletes, junior, under-23 and elite.

The Championships will involve duathlon, long distance triathlon, long distance aquabike, aquathlon, cross triathlon and cross duathlon world championship races organised together.

This ground-breaking event now allows for athletes to compete in various multisport races, as opposed to electing only one each season, with the Multisport Legend title on offer to those who compete in at least five of the events.

"The Multisport World Championships is one of the most successful events in our calendar," said World Triathlon President Marisol Casado.

"It has proven to be a perfect combination of sport and great triathlon destination for athletes but also for their friends and families, and we are absolutely excited to bring that event to Australia, that has such a great history of hosting World Triathlon events at the best level.

"Over the last years, Australia has become synonymous of triathlon on its multiple variations, and has proved to be a magnificent host for the triathlon family, playing host to some truly memorable performances and great champions, staging races the results of which have helped shape the path of entire seasons.

World Triathlon President Marisol Casado says she is "excited" to be bringing the World Triathlon Multisports Championships to Australia for the first time in 2024 ©Getty Images

"We are extremely excited to head to Townsville in 2024 and I am convinced that in 2024, the World Triathlon family will gather together for a true celebration of the sport."

Triathlon Australia chief executive Tim Harradine added: "We look forward to hosting the world's top athletes in Townsville as we further establish our reputation for hosting world-class multisport events.

"We're proud of Australia’s strong history of delivering exceptional experiences, in exceptional locations and we also acknowledge the invaluable support of event partners who have made it possible to bring back international racing to Australia and re-establish our place on the global triathlon calendar."

Townsville Mayor Jenny Hill said: "Townsville is delighted to welcome the World Triathlon Multisport Championships to our city in August.

"This is a major coup for our city and to be the first city in Australia to host this prestigious event is a massive vote of confidence in Townsville's ability to host world class sporting events."

The World Triathlon Multisport Championships made its debut in the World Triathlon calendar in 2017 in Penticton, a successful event that was followed by Fyn in 2018 and Pontevedra in 2019.

The event had to be cancelled in 2020 due to the impact of COVID-19 and in 2021, it was split between three different locations.

Almere, in The Netherlands, hosted the long distance and aquabike races, the Duathlon World Championships were organised in Aviles, Spain, and the Cross Triathlon World Championships took place in El Anillo, Spain.

The 2022 World Triathlon Multisport Championships took place in Targu Mures, Romania, and Samorin, Slovakia, while the 2023 event will go back to its traditional format of one location hosting all events.

Ibiza in Spain will host the 2023 Multisport World Championships from April 29 to May 7.