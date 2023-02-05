Olympic cross-country silver medallist Alexander Panzhinskiy has claimed United States-based sponsors are influencing the International Olympic Committee (IOC) over the inclusion of Russia and Belarus at international competitions.

Panzhinskiy, who made it on the podium in the men's sprint at Vancouver 2010, admitted skiing in Russia was suffering as a result of its international isolation following Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine 12 months ago.

American sponsors linked with the IOC include Coca-Cola, Procter & Gamble, Airbnb and Visa.

"If there is no written requirement to give up the country and the policy of the state, which, in turn, is a violation of the law, but there is only a performance in a neutral status, as was the case at the last three Olympics, then I don’t see any problems in this," Panzhinskiy told Russia's official state news agency TASS.

"Professional athletes of the Olympic level should compete with the best in the world.

"Skiing in our country is now at a high level, but how long will he be able to keep it?

"One or two years?

"Then it will start to fall, so we need to return to the international level.

"Conditions may not be the most pleasant for us, it will jar that we perform without a flag and an anthem, but in the absence of another, we, gritting our teeth, will have to play by their rule."

United States sponsors, like Coca-Cola, are behind calls to the IOC to freeze Russia out of international sport, Olympic cross-country skiing silver medallist Alexander Panzhinskiy has claimed ©Coca-Cola

Panzhinskiy has no doubt who he believes is behind the decision not to allow Russia and Belarus to compete in major international events.

"Unfortunately, the IOC is an event agency that is paid for by sponsors, primarily American ones," he told TASS.

"Accordingly, whoever pays, dictates the rules.

"As long as there is no alternative to the Olympic Games, we need to participate in them and create an alternative if we don't want to to obey.

"To chop off your shoulder and say that world sport will die without us is wrong, this will not happen, they will live without us."

Last month, the Olympic Council of Asia suggested Russian and Belarusian athletes - who are indefinitely suspended by International Federations on the recommendation of the IOC due to the ongoing war in Ukraine - could come through Asian qualification events to play at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, but no decision has been confirmed yet.

Olympic cross-country skiing champion Mikhail Devyatyarov added Russian athletes were being treated like schoolchildren.

"We already went through all this at the Pyeongchang Olympics, when Russian athletes were allowed on the basis of some invitations, although there were no clear criteria," said Devyatyarov to TASS.

"Russian athletes act as naughty schoolchildren who were put in a corner: they can return to class only when they improve. in kindergarten or primary school."