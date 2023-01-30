Búzios to host 2023 Youth Sailing World Championships, with Lake Garda lined up for 2024 edition

The 2023 Youth Sailing World Championships will be held at the coastal resort town of Armação dos Búzios, Brazil, and the 2024 edition is being planned for Lake Garda, Italy, World Sailing has announced.

Rasa Beach Bay, from Praia Rasa in the west of the bay to Praia dos Ossos at the eastern end, will offer the competitive venue for this year's edition, set to take place from December 8 to 16.

Quanhai Li, World Sailing President, said, "As we look ahead to the 52nd and 53rd editions of the Youth Sailing World Championships, we are extremely proud to share one of World Sailing's most important events with two locations steeped in sailing history.

"The commitment of both organising committees, national sailing federations and local partners to the sailors, sailing, and World Sailing's vision for sustainability, equality and inclusion are great foundations for truly memorable events over the next two years."

David Graham, World Sailing chief executive, added: "The Youth World Championships are always a highlight of the sailing calendar and I’m delighted the youth worlds committee have selected two impressive locations.

"We look forward to ensuring the respective organising committees deliver successful events."

The 2024 Youth Sailing World Championships is being planned for Lake Garda in Italy ©Getty Images

Known as a popular holiday resort, Búzios is located 137km east of Rio de Janeiro and boasts 23 beaches within a calm, natural horseshoe bay with ideal sailing conditions courtesy of annual trade winds from northeast to east and between 10-18 knots.

The race village will be located at several sites in Búzios including the planned community of Aretê Buzios, which is capable of providing on-site facilities for sailors, coaches, equipment and visitors, and the Iate Clube Armação de Búzios (ICAB), venue of the 2009 edition.



The Organising Committee will be led by Marco Aurelio de Sá Ribeiro, President of the Brazilian Sailing Federation, and comprise leading sailors with support from the Brazilian Navy.

He said, "I think the great legacy is to inspire young Brazilians to sail more and to continue sailing, in addition to keeping the boats in the country, doubling the size of youth sailing in Brazil.

"Another goal is to consolidate the training centre in Búzios as a reference location for teams from all over the world.

"This event opens the door to our future goal of hosting a World Sailing Championship here in Brazil."

World Sailing is set to work with several Italian clubs located on Lake Garda, subject to contract being agreed ©Getty Images

The Notice of Race for the 2023 Youth Sailing World Championships will be published in February.

Meanwhile Alto Lago di Garda is being lined up as the site of the 2024 Youth Sailing World Championships.

Lake Garda is the largest lake in Italy and borders the regions of Lombardy, Veneto and Trentino-Alto Adige.

Blessed with inspiring scenery, clean waters and constant winds - known as Peler and Ora - coming from the north in the morning and the south in the afternoon - it is a great venue for sailing and windsurfing.

In a new concept, it has been agreed subject to contract that World Sailing will work with several Italian clubs located on the lake, each with a wealth of tournament experience, including Fraglia della Vela Riva, Lega Navale Italiana Riva del Garda, Circolo Vela Arco, Circolo Surf Torbole, Circolo Vela Torbole, Fraglia Vela Malcesine.

Francesco Ettorre, President of the Italian Sailing Federation, said, "For me and the entire Italian Sailing Federation, it is a huge honour to have the chance to organise the Youth Sailing World Championship for the first time in Italy."