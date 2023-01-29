The National Olympic Committee of the Islamic Republic of Iran (NOCIRI) has vowed to increase the allowance given to Olympians three-fold starting from next year.

The pledge in the build-up to the Paris 2024 Olympics was made by NOCIRI President Mahmoud Khosravi Vafa with the approval of the organisation’s Executive Board.

It came after Vafa was joined by NOCIRI secretary general Seyed Manaf Hashemi and vice-president Mahin Farhadizad in a meeting with members of the body’s Athletes’ Commission on Tuesday (January 24).

The meeting. which was held in-person and virtually, also saw the Iran NOC’s Athletes Commission present a report on the performance of national athletes and upcoming plans, as well as voice their concerns and suggestions on various issues.

Iranian Olympians are set to receive further funds as they build-up to the Paris 2024 Olympics ©Getty Images

The Athletes’ Commission also presented a list that needed to be approved and reconfirmed by the NOC officials and Executive Board.

Iran has earned 76 medals since making its debut at the 1900 Olympics in Paris.

At Tokyo 2020, Iran claimed three golds, two silvers and two bronzes to rank 27th in the medal standings.