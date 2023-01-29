US Soccer not "going to rush" men's team hiring following Berhalter exit

US Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone said the organisation will not make decisions urgently to replace its three key vacancies, following the departure of men's national team coach Gregg Berhalter.

Berhalter's contract expired following the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup, where he took the team to the last 16 before losing to The Netherlands 3-1.

Now, US Soccer sporting director Earnie Stewart has departed to join Dutch football club PSV Eindhoven and general manager of the men's team, Brian McBride, has stepped down.

Berhalter's tenure ended on a sour note, as the tournament was marred by controversy.

Borussia Dortmund attacking midfielder Giovanni Reyna, a national team prodigy, played just 52 minutes due to a row between the player and manager.

Giovanni Reyna was mostly left out of the World Cup playing squad ©Getty Images

After the United States' elimination, the national team coach criticised an anonymous player's poor attitude and lack of commitment to the press.

Reyna confirmed he was the player in question and apologised for his behaviour, but did not agree with this being made public.

As a result of the comments, Danielle Egan - the mother of Giovanni and wife to ex-footballer Claudio Reyna - contacted US Soccer about a domestic abuse incident from 1991 where Berhalter had allegedly kicked his future wife in the legs during an argument, leading to an investigation.

Parlow Cone said the organisation would take its time finding replacements for Berhalter, Stewart and McBride.

Gregg Berhalter left after the FIFA World Cup ©Getty Images

"We're not going to rush it," said the US Soccer President in an online press conference, according to AFP.

"I know this moment feels a bit uncertain for you in the media, for our staff, for players.

"What it actually is, is a clean canvas.

"We did not plan it this way but we find ourselves in this position and we're going to take the opportunity to really do a deep dive on our sporting side to make sure we're as effective and as efficient as possible, because we have grand vision of where we want to go on the sporting side and we want to make sure we're in the best position to accomplish those goals."

Parlow Cone said a new head coach would likely be in place "by the end of the summer", with consultancy firm Sportsology Group assisting with the recruitment of a new sporting director, who will then hire the new coach.

US Soccer chief executive JT Batson said the Berhalter scandal was not related to the departures of Stewart and McBride.

Anthony Hudson is the caretaker manager until a replacement has been found, overseeing the squad for the Nations League.