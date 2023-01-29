Sagan to quit road cycling this season - and sign off in Paris 2024 mountain bike

Peter Sagan, who won three consecutive world road championship cycling titles from 2015 to 2017, will retire at the end of the season before seeking a last hurrah in the mountain bike event at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The 33-year-old from Slovakia is widely regarded as one of the most talented cyclists of his generation.

As well as his world titles he has won the sprint specialist’s green jersey at the Tour de France a record seven times and has earned 12 stage wins.

He also won the Tour of Flanders in 2016 and Paris-Roubaix in 2018.

Sagan, who began his club career riding mountain bikes as well as road bikes, told Eurosport: "Time goes by.

"When I was 19 I remember I always had the idea to retire when I was 30.

"I’m 33 now.

"I want to end my career with my real passion: mountain bike."

Peter Sagan, pictured during the mountain bike event at the Rio 2016 Olympics, wants to end his competitive career in the same discipline at Paris 2024 ©Getty Images

Sagan was 35th in the mountain bike event at the Rio 2016 Olympics and is a former world junior and European champion in the discipline.

Before his riding deal with TotalEnergies expires at the end of the year Sagan will seek to make his mark in the Spring Classics and Tour de France for a final time.

"Now that I’ve revealed that it’s my last year I’m even more motivated," he said.

"I haven’t lost the motivation of winning.

"These are other priorities in life.

"I’ve made many sacrifices and it has cost me a lot with my family.

"I want to spend more time with my son."

Speaking later at a press conference, Sagan said: "I always said I would like to finish my career on the mountain bike because I started my career on the mountain bike.

"It was never my dream to race or to be a professional rider until 40 or 50.

"I think it’s time now."