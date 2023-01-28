WADA calls for more collaboration in bid to strengthen anti-doping in Caribbean

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has called for more collaboration in a bid to strengthen anti-doping in the Caribbean.

During a WADA forum held in Kingston, Jamaica, the organisation’s President Witold Bańka urged Governments to redouble their efforts to tackle anti-doping throughout the continent.

Bańka said Governments should ensure that athletes receive the right level of anti-doping education, that robust testing strategies are put in place, that there is a strong legal framework and events are organised to maintain collaboration across the region.

The forum featured representatives from 13 countries, including nine Sports Ministers, and was the second such event for Caribbean Governments, following on from a virtual forum in October 2022.

During his speech Bańka said: "Many Caribbean nations have engaged in activities and implemented practices that have proven to be very successful.

"Through collaboration and information-sharing perhaps those same initiatives could be replicated elsewhere or implemented on a wider scale.

Today, I addressed the 9th #JADCO Annual Symposium, which makes a significant contribution to the anti-doping landscape. It’s through education, the main focus of today’s meeting, that we can raise the game for athletes, here in Jamaica, throughout the Caribbean & further afield. pic.twitter.com/PajAqBrCXC — Witold Bańka (@WitoldBanka) January 26, 2023

"I believe that by pooling resources and ideas, we can meet any challenge and go much further together.

"The power of the global anti-doping system is only as good as its weakest link. If one team or athlete is subject to robust anti-doping processes, it means nothing if their competition is not.

"Therefore, one country’s anti-doping system is stronger if its neighbour’s is also strong."

As part of his visit to Kingston, Bańka also met the Prime Minister of Jamaica Andrew Holness, where he discussed the current state of anti-doping in the country and spoke at the Jamaican Anti-Doping Commission’s ninth Annual Symposium.

Bańka used his speech at the Symposium to reiterate the importance of education, while encouraging the athletes, medics and coaches in attendance to make the most of WADA’s Anti-Doping Education and Learning platform.