The Australian Open in Melbourne will not recognise Australia Day tomorrow, and instead focus on celebrating women’s tennis.

The decision comes as Indigenous sports stars in the country speak up against the day.

Australian women’s cricket star Ashleigh Gardner recently claimed she was uncomfortable about playing a scheduled T20 clash against Pakistan on a day that signifies "the beginning of genocide, massacres and dispossession".

Australia Day each year marks the 1788 landing of Britain’s First Fleet at Sydney Cove and raising of the Union Flag by Arthur Phillip following days of exploration of Port Jackson in New South Wales.

Former Australian Test bowler Jason Gillespie called for the date to be changed to a "day in which all Australians can celebrate".

Cricket Australia has also stopped referring to Australia Day in any promotions for games on January 26.

In previous years, the Australian Open used to stop play as lavish fireworks hit the skies to celebrate the day.

Australia Day on January 26, the date in 1788 the First Fleet landed at Sydney, has traditionally been marked across the country by parades and firework displays ©Getty Images

An IPA poll data released earlier this week revealed that 62 per cent of Australians support annual Australia Day celebrations on January 26.

But Tennis Australia has announced it will largely ignore the Day.

"We are mindful there are differing views, and at the Australian Open we are inclusive and respectful of all," Tennis Australia said in a statement.

"We acknowledge the historical significance and deep spiritual connection our First Peoples have to this land, and recognise this with a 'Welcome to Country' on stadium screens prior to both the day and night session daily."

This year the Australian Open has been conscious of social issues, already holding a First Nations Day following its success in 2022.

The day was a celebration of Indigenous culture, including art installations, live demonstrations, food and 14 First Nations ball kids taking to the courts for games on the day.

The Australian Open held First Nations Day at this year's tournament after it was launched in 2022 ©Australian Open

Other events planned include “Pride Day” recognising LGBTI+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex) players, which is due to take place on Friday (January 27).

There was also an "All Abilities Day" yesterday.

The only acknowledgement of Australia Day at the event will be the playing of the national anthem in the evening before the evening match at the Rod Laver Arena.

The Victorian Government has also called off the Australia Day parade.

It is the third consecutive year the parade has been called off following its cancellation in 2021 and 2022 because of COVID-19.

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has criticised the cancellation of Australian Day celebrations around the country.

"We live in the best democracy in the world … we want more opportunities, but you don’t do that by denying a part of history, or by trying to make sure that you cancel ceremonies and the rest of it," he said.

"That’s not how we should be celebrating our great country in the year 2023."