Duffy and Iden named athletes of the year at Global Triathlon Awards

Tokyo 2020 gold medallist Dame Flora Duffy of Bermuda and 2023 Ironman world champion from Norway Gustav Iden were named triathletes of the year at the inaugural Global Triathlon Awards in Nice.

The Awards, staged at the Palais de la Mediterranee in the French city, brought together stakeholders from around the sport to celebrate and recognise contributions across the industry.

"I made a deal with Kristian (Blummenfelt) that no matter who won we would applaud so I looked over to Kristian and saw he was disappointed but still applauded so that was so good and it is so good to be appreciated by your peers," said Iden.

"I think I am a worthy winner but so would the other nominees have been."

Duffy and Iden left with the female and male athlete of the year awards, respectively, while Chelsea Sodaro of the United States took the rookie of the year title and Talbot Cox, of Talbot Cox Media, was named as outstanding contributor.

The inaugural Global Triathlon Awards took place in the French city of Nice ©GTA

"I am really proud to have won and definitely surprised because the women I was up against had incredible performances last year," said Dame Flora.

"The GTAs was so fun.

"I have never been to an evening like this for triathlon, never got dressed up or seen everyone so dressed up that I had to do a few double takes.

"It was a very special night and may this continue to happen year after year."

The lifetime kudos award went to Bob Babbitt while the athlete award went to Nicola Spirig of Switzerland.

All of the awards, except the kudos ones, were nominated by the public before a judging panel whittled down the shortlist and picked the final winners.

The panel included Jordan Blanco, Stephane Diagana, Emma-Kate Lidbury, Tim Don, and Chelsea Burns.