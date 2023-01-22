New daily attendance figure of more than 94,000 set at Australian Open

A total of 534,528 have flocked to Melbourne Park for the first week of the Australian Open tennis, and a record daily attendance figure of more than 94,000 has been set.

Yesterday's third-round action was watched by a total of 94,854 people, beating the 93,709 on the sixth day of the Grand Slam in 2020.

This broke down into 60,457 attending the day session, and a record 34,397 watched the night session.

The previous record for a night session at the Australian Open was 28,377, set in 2012.

Nine-time men's singles winner Novak Djokovic of Serbia beat Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov in yesterday's night session on the Rod Laver Arena, while five-time finalist Sir Andy Murray of Britain lost to Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut on Margaret Court Arena.

In the day session, Australian home favourite Alex de Minaur beat France's Benjamin Bonzi on Rod Laver Arena, while in the women's singles Olympic champion Belinda Bencic of Switzerland overcame Italy's Camila Giorgi.

Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, competing as a neutral due to the war in Ukraine, was among the other stars in action in the day session, winning against Belgium's Elise Mertens.

Today's day session was watched by 39,275 fans, and the 23,338 for the night session comfortably beat the previous record for the middle Sunday of 18,480 set in 2020.

That ensured the first week of the Australian Open finished with a total attendance of 534,528.

Other attendance records broken in the first week were the combined total for the first Friday, the 85,488 through the gates narrowly beating the 2020 figure by 18 fans, and the opening day total of 77,944, surpassing the 72,424 in 2017.

This year's Australian Open is the first since 2020 held without COVID-19 attendance restrictions.

Organisers had targeted a total attendance of 900,000 fans across the 14 days.

The Australian Open is due to run until next Sunday (January 29).