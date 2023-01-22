Sweden dominate women's team sprint podium at FIS Cross-Country World Cup in Livigno

Swedish women proved their class at the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) Cross-Country World in Livigno again by taking the first and second spot in the team sprint event.

Maja Dahlqvist, who won the silver medal in the individual sprint yesterday, teamed up with Linn Svahn to take the gold medal, completing the race in 13min 06.10sec.

Beijing 2022 Olympic champion Jonna Sundling and Emma Ribom, both medallists at the individual event in the Italian town yesterday, bagged silver in 13:06.83.

Julia Kern and Rosie Brennan took the final place on the podium, clocking 13:07.15

Richard Jouve helped France to a gold medal today ©Getty Images

Among men, France, Italy and Switzerland bagged the medals on offer.

For France, two-time Olympic bronze medallist Richard Jouve combined with Renaud Jay for the title.

The crossed the line in 11:46.13.

Francesco De Fabiani, the 2019 World Championships bronze medallist was key for the Italians as they go second place.

He and compatriot Federico Pellegrino, a two-time Olympic medallist, clocked 11:46.57 for the sivler medal.

Bronze went to the Swiss pair of Janik Riebli and Valerio Grond in 11:48.75.