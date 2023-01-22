Kobayashi back on track after second Ski Jumping World Cup gold in Sapporo

Ryōyū Kobayashi got his second gold medal from the three International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) Ski Jumping World Cup legs in Sapporo on Sunday.

After winning the first one and finishing third yesterday, the Japanese got back to winning ways with jumps of 141 metres and 143m, scoring 280.9 points in total.

Halvor Egner Granerud of Norway and Markus Eisenbichler of Germany finished second and third, respectively.

"I am overjoyed about this weekend here in Sapporo," Kobayashi said.

"My jumps are getting better and better and of course I had the necessary luck here."

Kobayashi’s win helped him climb up four places in the overall World Cup standings.

Halvor Egner Granerud of Norway managed to finish on the podium in all three legs in the Japanese city ©Getty Images

He is now seventh with 421 points, 743 points behind the leader Dawid Kubacki of Poland who finished in 11th place today.

Granerud, meanwhile, managed to finish on the podium on in all three legs in the Japanese city.

The Norwegian jumped 140m and 139.5 for 268.9 points.

Beijing 2022 bronze medallist Eisenbichler was awarded bronze after efforts of 140.5m and 139.5m for a total score of 256.9.

In the overall standings, Cup Kubacki is still leading witth 1164 points while Granerud is second on 1116.

Domen Prevc of Slovenia and Johann Forfang of Norway finished fourth and fifth, respectively.