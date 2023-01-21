Swedish women claim all podium spots at FIS Cross-Country World Cup in Livigna

Beijing 2022 Olympic champion Jonna Sundling led a Swedish women's podium sweep in the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) Cross-Country World Cup in Livigna.

The 2021 world champion clocked 2min 45.70sec to claim her gold medal.

Her compatriot Maja Dahlqvist, who won silver behind Sundling in the individual sprint in Beijing, secured the second spot in the Italian town.

Dahlqvist crossed the line in 2:46.75 while Emma Ribom, a junior world champion in 2016, took the bronze in 2:47.

Nadine Faehnrich of Switzerland came in fourth, 2:47.17 while another Swede in Linn Svahn completed the top-five in 2:49.02.

Johannes Høsflot Klæbo claimed gold in 2:28.38 ©Getty Images

Multiple Olympic and world champion Johannes Høsflot Klæbo of Norway was the gold medallist among men, taking the title in 2:28.38.

Two-time Olympic bronze medallist Richard Jouve of France finished second, 0.35sec later.

The bronze medal went to Janik Riebli of Switzerland, who clocked 2:29.82.

Klæbo's compatriot Paal Golberg finished fourth in 2:31.31 with Valerio Grond of Switzerland bagging fifth spot, clocking 2:32.04.