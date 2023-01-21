Australian rugby union star Kurtley Beale has been granted bail after being arrested and charged on allegations of sexually assaulting a women in the outskirts of Sydney.

He appeared via video link at Parramatta Bail Court from Surry Hills police station for the hearing.

His wife, father-in-law and two sisters attended the court hearing, according to his lawyer.

The 34-year-old was arrested yesterday after allegedly sexually assaulting a 28-year-old woman at the Beach Road Hotel in Bondi.

Beale was charged with two counts of sexually touching another person without consent, inciting another to sexually touch them without consent and sexual intercourse without consent.

The prosecution said bail should not be allowed with concerns that Beale could commit future offences.

"The offences, which are of sexual nature, are very serious. It is a strong prosecution case," said prosecutor Scott Thomson.

Two conversations between Beale and the complainant were caught on surveillance after the incident.

Kurtley Beale has played at three Rugby World Cups ©Getty Images

"The accused had another conversation saying 'yeah, I messed up' after the offence occurred at the licensed Bondi premises," added Thomson.

Stephen Stanton, Beale's lawyer, and attorney Paul McGirr said he was confessing to cheating.

"We say that the intercepted calls are admissions of infidelity," said the defence.

"Nothing more, nothing less."

Magistrate Christopher Longley allowed bail under the conditions that he reports to Waverley police station daily from Monday to Friday, does not contact the complainant, does not consume drugs or alcohol, does not enter any airports and surrenders his passport and submits to drug and alcohol testing by police if asked.

Beale's case is to be heard on March 22.

He has played 91 times for Australia as part of the men's national rugby union team.

Beale was among 44 players at a training camp on the Gold Coast recently, considered a contender to play in his fourth Rugby World Cup in France later this year.