Nigerian wrestler hopes Paris 2024 chances will be boosted by new role at US university

Nigeria’s three-time Commonwealth Games wrestling gold medallist Odunayo Adekuoroye claims that her chances of winning an Olympic medal at Paris 2024 have been boosted by joining the coaching staff at Wayland Baptist University in the United States.

The 29-year-old, winner of the freestyle 53-kilogram category at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and freestyle 57kg at Gold Coast 2018 and Birmingham 2022, announced on her Facebook page that she had been appointed assistant wrestling coach at the University in Plainview in Texas.

"As a high performing wrestler and athlete with the goal of adding the Paris 2024 Olympics to my cabinet, I often ask myself the futuristic question ‘Odunayo’ what next?" she wrote.

"How do I pass on my skills, experience and expertise to the next generation?

"While I was still pondering on these things, Wayland Baptist University gave me an offer that will help me accomplish my goals and ambition."

Odunayo Adekuoroye won her third consecutive Commonwealth Games gold medal at Birmingham 2022 ©Getty Images

Adekuoroye, winner of the freestyle 59kg at last year's African Games, detailed the opportunities working at Wayland Baptist University will offer her.

"I can remain a high performing wrestler and at the same time be a coach to guide the younger ones at their prestigious citadel of learning," she wrote.

“I have embraced the golden opportunity of working as an assistant wrestling coach at Wayland Baptist University USA.

"It offers me an opportunity to grow as an active and competing wrestler and at the same time be a part of the growth and development of the next generation of amazing athletes and world record breakers."

Adekuoroye has also won three medals in the World Wrestling Championships, including a silver in the freestyle 55kg category when they were held in Paris in 2017.

Adekuoroye represented Nigeria at the 2016 and 2020 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo, respectively.

She reached the quarter-finals at Rio 2016 in the freestyle 53kg, losing to Sweden’s Sofia Mattsson.

Odunayo Adekuoroye was beaten in her opening match at Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

At the re-arranged Olympics in Tokyo, she was knocked out in the opening round by Moldova’s Anastasia Nichita.

Wrestling is one of Nigeria’s most popular and successful sports, but they have only ever won one Olympic medal.

That was at Tokyo 2020 when Blessing Oborududu took silver in the women’s freestyle 68kg.