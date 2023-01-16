Ghana set to have new national carrier run by former England footballer Heskey in time for 2023 African Games

Ghana is set to have a new national airline run by former England footballer Emile Heskey operating in time for the African Games in Accra later this year.

The Ghanian Government has awarded Ashanti Airlines, and its operational and financial partners the Zotus Group the tender to operate Ghana Airlines out of the country’s capital.

The airline has also obtained its air carrier licence and is in the final stages of obtaining the air operator certificate.

It plans to start operating in the third quarter of this year in time for the African Games, scheduled to take place between August 4 and 19.

"Ghana Airlines, funded by UK-based investment fund Zotus Group will commence flights in 2023 with several domestic and regional routes with global and European routes, including London Heathrow and New York to follow shortly thereafter," the partners said in a statement.

The new airline will be operated by Zotus Group, co-founded by former England and Liverpool footballer Emile Heskey ©Zotus Group

The Zotus Group was co-founded by Heskey, who appeared in 62 internationals for England and played in two FIFA World Cups during a career in which he also represented Leicester City, Liverpool and Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Heskey, who founded the company with a Manchester-based entrepreneur Davison Simango, will lead the Board of Directors for the the new initiative.

"There is a lot of work on-going already to get the airline ready for start-up, we are in the market sourcing aircraft to start our operations with a significant focus on cargo and passenger manifest from the British Government," Heskey said.

"It is with this support we anticipate a successful business model from the outset."

Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo and the United Kingdom Prime Minister's Trade Envoys Lord Popat and Baroness Kate Hoey have backed the bid to create a new pan-African aviation hub, through Ghana Airlines.

Ghana's airspace has been without a national airline for 13 years following the collapse of former national airlines Ghana Airways, which occurred in 2004, and Ghana International Airlines, which followed six years later in 2010.