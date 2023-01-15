Doaa Al-Ayoub, who became the youngest refugee ever to receive a black belt in taekwondo at the age of six, has become a second Dan in the sport at the age of eight.

Al-Ayoub was given her latest honour last month, just over a year after getting a first Dan black belt.

The second Dan was confirmed through testing from the Jordan Taekwondo Federation.

World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue, who is also the founder and chairman of the Taekwondo Humanitarian Foundation (THF), said he was very impressed with the young prodigy's development so far.

"We are very proud of Doaa and her incredible achievements at such a young age," said Choue.

"With so much talent and determination there is no limit to what she can achieve in our sport.

"She is an example to all of us that no matter our circumstances, if we work hard we can excel and pursue our dreams.

"We wish her all the best for the future."

Chungwon Choue is the World Taekwondo and Taekwondo Humanitarian Foundation head ©World Taekwondo

Al-Ayoub can be regarded as one of the success stories of the THF, which was set up by Choue in 2015 to support refugees through the power of the sport.

He announced its creation at the United Nations headquarters in New York, on the International Day of Peace.

THF projects are now up and running across the world, including the flagship academy at the Azraq Refugee Camp in Jordan.

The camp is home to people who have fled the war in neighbouring Syria.

In April last year, Choue was re-elected as chair of the THF unopposed.