The British Olympic Association (BOA) has appointed Sarah Wallace as its new chief financial officer, they have announced.

Wallace, who has joined the BOA from B2B media company Unleash, replaces David Glassey.

Glassey has left the BOA after eight years in the role.

Wallace previously worked in the sport sector for Virgin Sport.

The Newcastle University graduate will work closely with BOA chief executive Andy Anson to help the independently funded organisation, reliant on its commercial revenues, prepare for next year's Olympic Games in Paris.

Sarah Wallace joins the BOA as the organisation continues preparations for Paris 2024 ©Team GB

"I’m thrilled to be joining the BOA as their new CFO," said Wallace.

"I’ve experienced first-hand the inspirational impact sporting events have on participants and spectators.

"With Paris 2024 on the horizon, the chance to be involved in supporting Team GB was too big an opportunity to turn down, and I cannot wait to get started."

Wallace started in her new role last week.

BOA chief executive Andy Anson claimed that Sarah Wallace was the outstanding candidate for the chief financial officer role ©Getty Images

"Sarah was the outstanding candidate, and she will bring both great expertise and her strong personality to the business," said Anson.

"I’m looking forward to working with her in the coming years to ensure we can continue to support our outstanding athletes at Games-time, in the best possible way.

"I’d like to thank David Glassey for his hard work and dedication to the BOA.

"He leaves the organisation in great shape and with our very best wishes for the future."