The Spanish Rowing Federation (FER) and the Royal Spanish Golf Federation (RFEG) have become the latest National Federations to sign up to the Spanish Olympic Committee (COE) sustainability manifesto.

Previous signatories include the Royal Spanish Swimming Federation (RFEN) and the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

The latest agreements co-signed by the COE President Alejandro Blanco at the Committee’s headquarters involved Asunción Loriente of FER and RFEG President Gonzaga Escauriaza, with the latter signing being flagged as the ninth so far.

Nine areas of strategic focus make up the COE sustainability manifesto and signing up to the initiative means federations are committed to developing and implementing a sustainability agenda in all nine.

The Spanish Golf Federation has signed up to the Spanish Olympic Committee (COE) sustainability manifesto ©COE

Personal health, energy efficiency, sustainable transport, gender equality, digitisation, education, water policies, social action and the circular economy are the nine pillars.

The COE claims its sustainability manifesto is in accordance with the 2015 Paris Agreement and is designed to foster greater collaboration on issues of sustainability within Olympic sports in Spain.

The COE also says its sustainability manifesto positions it to be a catalyst for change and use Olympic athletes to educate the general public on green issues.

On top of the agreements with National Federations, the COE is also collaborating with United Nations Institute for Professional Training and Research centre CIFAL Málaga on a course which examines sustainable development goals in line with the Paris Agreement.