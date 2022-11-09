Human rights and safe sport to be key themes at IF Forum

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach is set to provide an address prior to talks from influential sporting figures at the International Federation Forum 2022 in Lausanne from November 28 to 29.

The event is set to take place under the theme of "International Federation impact - safe sport and sustainable development", with members from an array of governing bodies meeting at the Olympic Museum in Switzerland.

Following remarks from SportAccord and Global Association of International Sports Federations (GAISF) President Ivo Ferriani and Bach, day one's opening keynote speech on human rights will be provided by David Grevemberg.

Grevemberg is the chief innovation and partnerships officer at the Centre for Sport and Human Rights.

Day two is due to feature presentations on safe sport, sustainability and climate action with SportAccord acting managing director Martin Gibbs set to get the proceedings underway.

The 2022 International Federation Forum is set to take place in the Olympic Museum in Lausanne ©Getty Images

"The IF Forum 2022 gives IFs and sports leaders an ideal opportunity to gather in person and discuss vital best practice approaches to sustainability, safe sport, and human rights," said Gibbs.

"These are issues of critical importance to International Federations and their stakeholders, so we are delighted to be welcoming influential figures who will offer their valuable, industry-leading insights."

Key speakers at the event include World Sailing head of sustainability Alexandra Rickham, her International Biathlon Union counterpart Riika Rakkic, head of human rights at the IOC Magali Martowicz, and Gymnastics Ethics Foundation director Alex McLin.

At the Lausanne event, there will also be a focus on the importance of the United Nations sustainability development goals in sport, with practical advice for IFs about "how to introduce positive steps to boost their long-term outlook."

The IF Forum is set to be attended by more than 300 leading officials from more than 125 global sporting organisations.