Leading officials in Valparaíso came together to underline their efforts to "smoothly" stage competitions across the region during the Santiago 2023 Pan American and Parapan American Games.

Valparaíso is set to be a key location outside of the Chilean capital as it prepares to host competitions both on the coast and in the mountains.

Regional Presidential Delegate of Valparaíso Sofía González led the meeting where she stressed the region’s commitment to the hosting the Games.

Valparaíso undersecretary of sport Antonia Illanes and seremi of sport Leandro Torres were also present along with Santiago 2023 executive director Gianna Cunazza.

"The Valparaíso region is going to be a big part of the Games," said Illanes.

"We are very happy to be able to meet with authorities, tell them that we are working on and counting on them to continue working and that everything goes smoothly to be the best possible Santiago 2023 Games."

Torres added: "We are beginning the work that will allow us to promote sport beyond the physiological but also as a axis of social action that allows the development of communities."

Among the disciplines that are set to be played in Valparaíso during the Pan American Games include men's and women's football, water polo, handball, triathlon, equestrian, sailing and canoe slalom.

"As a team, we permanently go out to the region," said Cunazza.

"We attend here weekly because we take very seriously that these Games are not just for Santiago but for all of Chile."

More than 6,900 athletes are expected to compete at the Pan American Games and over 1,900 at the Parapan American Games, with both events featuring 41 participating countries.

A total of 61 disciplines are on the Pan American Games programme, with 18 at the Parapan American Games.

The Pan American Games are due to run from October 20 to November 5, followed by the Parapan American Games from November 17 to 26