The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) and its 10 member associations have called on the football world to support the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The governing body claims that "humanity needs the compelling message of sports and football" as it claims that political and ideological disputes should be put to one side for the tournament.

"Like never before, humanity needs the compelling message of sports and football, the most popular sport," a CONMEBOL statement read.

"The message is captivating because it is universal, it transcends political or ideological disputes, conjunctural disagreements and confrontations.

"It is a message overflowing with optimism, tolerance, inclusion, diversity, and unity.

"The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 is the unrivalled opportunity to consolidate the values on which football is founded.

Qatar's hosting of the FIFA World Cup has resulted in a huge backlash because of its human rights record ©Getty Images

"Given its scope, prestige and tradition, the World Cup multiplies the positive impact of these values.

"This is especially true of the new generations, in children and young people, who hope and seek that football is not tarnished or distorted with biased or partial visions."

CONMEBOL has urged for others to let values such as teamwork, self-improvement, appreciation and loyal competition take centre stage during the World Cup.

It is scheduled to take place in the Middle Eastern country from November 20 to December 18 but has been surrounded by huge controversy due to the host's human rights record and the persecution of the LGBTQ+ community.

"The time has come, for disagreements and fights to take a back seat, let the games begin for all citizens, enjoy an all-embracing celebration, so eagerly awaited by our planet," the statement continued.