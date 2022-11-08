The Hellenic Olympic Committee (HOC) has renewed its cooperation agreement with the French Embassy to promote the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, also integrating the French language and Greek Olympic cultural heritage into the partnership.

Both parties first worked together in 2018.

HOC President Spyros Capralos, the Ambassador of France Patrick Maisonnave, the President of the National Olympic Academy Giorgos Alikakos and the advisor for French Culture at the Embassy and director of the French Institute Nicolas Eybalin signed the renewal.

Greek Deputy Minister of Sports Lefteris Avgenakis attended too.

It aims to promote values of Olympism, integration and the French language.

Both Greece and France are regarded as the two nations responsible for the Olympics.

The Ancient Olympics took place in Greece, with the first modern Games taking place there too, following its revitalisation by French historian and International Olympic Committee founder Pierre de Coubertin.

Pierre de Coubertin is the founder of the IOC ©Getty Images

Greek and French Olympism experts will have more opportunities to collaborate under the agreement too.

"This memorandum expresses our desire to contribute in every possible way to the implementation of a perfect organisation of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and, of course, our undivided support in this direction," said Capralos.

"The HOC is committed to working by your side from now on so that all Greeks, together with the French people, can experience the powerful emotions that the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024 will undoubtedly offer.

"This memorandum of cooperation may be just a document, but together we can put it into action.

"An action that will improve the lives of thousands of young people.

"The young people who are the future of our two countries."

Olympians Demosthenes Tabakos, Evi Moraitidou and Vassilis Polymeros all spoke positively of the programme and their experience competing at the Games.