The International Boxing Association (IBA) is set to establish an academy in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to help grow the sport, while the organisation's President Umar Kremlev claimed there were no immediate plans to move the headquarters there.

The academy is set to serve as a practice location for athletes while officials and referees will be able to receive specialist training.

Kremlev said that the IBA wanted to make the UAE a central hub for boxing and claimed that it was a prime location for the academy as it looks to stage more events there.

"The United Arab Emirates is the best place for it, we have big plans and intentions," Kremlev said at an IBA press conference in Dubai.

"Here we will have the first IBA competition with a financial remuneration.

"UAE will become the capital of the boxing world."

An IBA academy was also set up in Kuwait and the governing body has plans to create similar institutions in other continents around the world.

Umar Kremlev says that the United Arab Emirates can become the capital of the boxing world ©IBA

Kremlev also expressed a desire to move the IBA head office to the Middle Eastern country and away from its current location in Lausanne.

"Also, we would like to make the headquarters of the IBA here, and that will be in the hands of the National Federations," Kremlev said via a translator.

"Countries will take a decision on that and as per my opinion, the United Arab Emirates is the most comfortable place because there is no taxation, and you can make a central platform for the development of the sport."

However, following the press conference the IBA website stated that "the IBA head office will still remain in Lausanne, Switzerland."

It is thought that a move away from the Olympic capital would be looked down on by the IOC.

The IBA is trying to get back on side with the overarching body as it looks to secure its place at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games, with boxing being left off the initial programme.