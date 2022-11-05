The International Boxing Association (IBA) has confirmed its 2022 Ordinary Congress is scheduled to take place in December in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with amendments expected to be made to their Constitution.

It is set to be the third IBA Congress this year following the two Extraordinary Congresses in Istanbul in May and Yerevan in September to determine the leadership of the organisation.

In line with the IBA Constitution, an Ordinary Congress has to be arranged every year to discuss matters separate from any extraordinary matters which require more urgent attention.

This will be held in a hybrid format, meaning others can join online.

Amendments to the Constitution have been presented to the IBA Board of Directors, which are now to be voted on in the UAE.

Some of the proposed amendments include changing the vice-president role to first vice-president and switching the secretary general role to that of a chief executive.

Athletes affiliated with a suspended National Federation will still be able to compete under their flag and national anthem, but without symbols of the National Federation.

Flags and anthems will not be removed at competitions for any suspended National Federation ©Getty Images

"We should not deprive athletes of their anthem and flag, whatever happens," said IBA President Umar Kremlev.

"Because medals are secondary.

"It concerns all athletes in the world."

The IBA Board could be required to meet at least six times a year, up from three, and annual fees for National Federations are recommended to be waived.

It also claims to have improved the independence of the Boxing Independent Integrity Unit.

Members will either approve or disapprove the amendments, with a discussion of the McLaren Group Report about IBA expected too.