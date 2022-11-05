The International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness (IFBB) has re-elected Rafael Santonja as its President for a four-year term, with the International Federation (IF) aiming for International Olympic Committee (IOC) recognition and a way into the Games.

He remains at the helm following the IFBB's recent non-compliance declaration by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in September.

WADA cited non-conformities in the IFBB testing programme and insufficient resources being allocated in the IF's anti-doping programme for the decision.

All of the IF's anti-doping activities must now be approved by a third party at the IFBB's expense.

Santonja was first elected to the position in 2006 and the 69-year-old will remain as head until 2026.

"My life is the IFBB, I live and feel for all of you, our great family," said Santonja at the IFBB Congress on Wednesday (November 2) in Santa Susanna.

"I am honoured and moved by this wonderful recognition that will remain engraved in my heart."

Rafael Santonja has been IFBB President since 2006 ©IFBB

The IFBB has remarked that the sport is the "jewel" in the Olympic Agenda due to the number of people who do fitness to keep in shape, claiming it outweighs the number of runners and swimmers, according to an Ipsos poll.

Bodybuilding was recently dropped from the Pan American Games programme too for 2023, after making its debut in 2019.

The IFBB is a member of the soon-to-be-dissolved Global Association of International Sports Federations, but is yet to receive recognition from the IOC.