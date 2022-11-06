Australia's double Commonwealth Games gold medal-winning lawn bowler Carla Krizanic has announced her retirement from international competition.

The 32-year-old from Victoria was part of the team at Gold Coast 2018, where she won two gold medals in the fours with Kelsey Cottrell, Natasha Scott and RebeccaVan Asch and the triples with Scott and Van Asch.

Krizanic has been a stable of the Jackaroos contingent since making her debut a decade ago in 2012, and has made 212 international appearances.

As well as her Commonwealth Games gold medals, Krizanic won gold medals in the fours and triples at the 2016 World Championships in Christchurch.

She has also won four medals at the Asia Pacific Bowls Championships, including gold in the fours at Christchurch in 2015 and triples at the Gold Coast in 2019.

Krizanic revealed that taking a break from the sport during the COVID-19 pandemic meant that her family became more important to her.

She has two boys under the age of three with her husband Tristan.

Carla Krizanic won Commonwealth Games gold medals in the fours and triples at Gold Coast 2018 ©Getty Images

"The decision has been a long time coming, we had Axel then a long break because of the pandemic and fell pregnant again in between," Krizanic said.

"It’s a hard decision because I love playing for Australia and I still feel like I have a lot more to give but my life now is about my two boys, and I hate being away from them.

"It was challenging mentally to give it up but easy because I know that my heart is somewhere else now.

"I think for me the most special part is probably the success we had with that triples and fours team that saw the same combinations win the World Championships and then the Commonwealth Games.

"To prove as a combination that we were able to back it up and support each other was amazing.

"But all in all, every win has been a career high of mine."

Krizanic plans to continue competing at national level.