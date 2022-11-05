British engineering and consulting firm Buro Happold have been appointed as part of a consortium along with Australian companies Urbis and Articulous to develop a legacy strategy and plan for the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Brisbane.

They have formed a team tasked with ensuring that Brisbane 2032 leaves a long-term social, economic and environmental benefits.

Buro Happold, who worked on the 2012 Olympics and Paralympics in London, claimed the Games present an opportunity to "accelerate positive change" across Brisbane, Queensland and Australia.

The legacy plan, led by a panel of experts, including Dr Tim Williams from Grimshaw Architecture +Planning, and three-time Olympic swimming gold medallist Stephanie Rice, will seek to harness the energy and momentum of the Games.

The plan will look to celebrate local culture, improve environmental outcomes, enhance sporting pathways, highlight equity and inclusion, and shape an economy through new industries and technologies.

British engineering and consulting firm Buro Happold worked on London 2012, including the Olympic Stadium ©Buro Happold

"The legacy strategy and plan is an unrivalled opportunity to set the direction toward a bolder and brighter future for the city of Brisbane, the state of Queensland and whole nation - maximising the benefits of the Olympic and Paralympic Games for the 10 years leading into them, and the 10 years beyond," Andrew Bell, Buro Happold’s managing principal in Australia, said.

"Buro Happold is excited to play a role in forging a positive future for Brisbane, Queensland and Australia."

Urbis, which has offices across Australia, claims "to shape cities and communities for a better future."

Its group director James Tuma claimed that Brisbane 2032 needed to be looking to beyond the next decade.

Urbis group director James Tuma has claimed that Brisbane 2032 should be looking a decade beyond the Olympic and Paralympic Games as a yardstick of success ©Urbis

"Whilst 2032 is our moment to shine, 2042 is the future that strategic legacy thinking can create."

Articulous is an engagement and communication consultancy based in Brisbane.