Rebeca Andrade has become the first Brazilian to win an all-around gold medal after claiming victory in the women's event at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Liverpool.

Adding to her Olympic silver medal in Tokyo last year, Andrade claimed victory with a total of 56.899, rounded off by a terrific floor performance to hold off Shilese Jones from the United States who had a total of 55.399.

Andrade also topped the vault standings with an untouchable score of 15.166, with American Jade Carey being closest on 14.733 and Jones third on 14.233.

Jones did finish first in the uneven bars in front of one of two Britons near the front of the field, Alice Kinsella.

The American scored 14.366 to Kinsella's 14.166, with Canadian Elsabeth Black in third with 13.933.

China's Ou Yushan - who finished seventh overall - won the balance beam with a score of 13.866, ahead of Britain's Jessica Gadirova and Andrade on 13.733 and 13.533.

ALL-AROUND BRONZE for Jessica Gadirova! AMAZING 🥉



Jessica makes history at the World Gymnastics Championships.



The first women’s individual all-around medal won by a British gymnast at a World Championships 🇬🇧



The crowd go wild here in Liverpool!#WGC2022 pic.twitter.com/g3qvvbG9mT — British Gymnastics (@BritGymnastics) November 3, 2022

Gadirova would match Andrade on the floor with a score of 14.400 to seal the bronze medal with a total of 55.199 points - leapfrogging compatriot Kinsella on the final rotation.

She became the first women's all-around medallist at the World Championships from Britain by finishing third.

Kinsella finished fourth with 55.065, while Black was fifth on 54.732.